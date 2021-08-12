Kisan card to provide direct subsidy for 8.4 million farmers

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Wednesday said that government has launched Kisan Card Scheme to provide direct subsidy to 8.4 million farmers across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Wednesday said that government has launched Kisan Card Scheme to provide direct subsidy to 8.4 million farmers across the country.

Addressing the 6th meeting of ministers of SCO member states on agriculture issues, Imam said that under Prime Minister Imran Khan's leadership agriculture has been given utmost importance.

He said that the current government aims to transform the agriculture sector through mechanization and research, adding that it was also intended to eliminate the role of middleman and directly benefit the end farmer.

Fakhar said that the PM envisages to double the income of the farmers that contribute approximately 19 percent to the GDP of the country.

Pakistan is one of the most adversely affected country in the world due to climate change, he said adding that the pattern of rainfall has significantly changed which has drastically affected the agriculture output of the country.

He said that due to irregular rainfall two million cotton bales were destroyed in Sindh.

The minister said that the current government has been extremely successful in thwarting the menace of locust and Covid 19.

He said that the government aims to improve the on-farm water management through techniques such as sprinklers and drip irrigation system so that utilization of limited water resources can be maximized.

He urged the members to further increase cooperation and exchange in agricultural research so that Pakistan can transform their agricultural sector to the likes of the developed countries.