Kisan Platform To Help In Overcoming Exploitation Of Farmers

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 08:08 PM

Punjab Agriculture (Marketing) Special Secretary Zahid Saleem Gondal has said the Kisan platform is being established in more than 30 markets across the province to facilitate consumers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Agriculture (Marketing) Special Secretary Zahid Saleem Gondal has said the Kisan platform is being established in more than 30 markets across the province to facilitate consumers.

He said this while presiding over a meeting held at Agriculture House on Friday to set up the Kisan platform.

He said that the Kisan platform would enable farmers to sell their items without paying commission and market fee.

The secretary was told that place was being allocated in fruit and vegetable markets Badami Bagh, Singh Pura, Multan Road, Kacha Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, Sheikhupura, Kasur, DG Khan, Bahawalnagar, Sadiqabad, Mianwali, Muzaffargarh, Toba Tek Singh, Sialkot, Jehlum, Pakpattan, Chakwal, Rajanpur, Okara, Gujrat and others where farmers would directly sell their products to people without paying commission and market fee.

Farmers of tunnel farming could also benefit from this facility, the meeting told.

Zahid Saleem Gondal said agriculture model markets were being set up in the province with at an amount of above Rs 21billion.

