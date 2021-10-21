UrduPoint.com

Kissan Card Facility Inaugurated For Dir Farmers

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Dir lower, Captain (Retd), Aun Haider Gondal along with District Director Agricultural, Karim Khan on Thursday here inaugurated "Kissan Card and sale of certified wheat seed for Rabi crops 2021-22 at Model Farm Services Centre Timergara.

Under the Kissan Card initiative, about 2000 farmers from Dir Lower will get wheat seed while 1000 farmers will receive pesticides. For issuance of the Kissan Card, modern farm services in Chakdara, Timergara, Talash, Munda, Khall and Maidan have been established.

On the occasion of inauguration, Karim Khan District Director Agriculture Dir Lower along with Fasihudin SMS A&E, Sajjad Husain SMS Horticulture, Burhanuddin Agriculture Officer Munda and Shafi Ullah AO Timergara welcomed the deputy commissioner and briefed the gathering on requirements of agriculture sector in the area.

After inauguration the Deputy Commissioner visited olive oil extraction facility for the farming community of the area. He said the Kissan Card was a step moving towards modern agriculture and would boost agriculture in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The agriculture transformation plan would prove to be a revolutionary step towards the development of the agriculture sector and help the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to achieve its set goal in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

