Kissan Convention Focusing Revival Of Cotton Crop On August 11

Fri 06th August 2021

Kissan Convention focusing revival of cotton crop on August 11

Punjab government has finalized all arrangements to organize All Pakistan Kissan Convention on August 11, with special focus on reviving and promoting the cotton crop production across the potential areas of the country

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab government has finalized all arrangements to organize All Pakistan Kissan Convention on August 11, with special focus on reviving and promoting the cotton crop production across the potential areas of the country.

The event, scheduled to be held in Islamia University of Bahawalpur, also aims to highlight the importance of agriculture sector in economic uplift and social prosperity of the country, besides discussing the bottlenecks in the progress of agri-sector and suggesting the remedial measures to put it on the fast track of sustainable development.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to inaugurate the event and will held meetings with the progressive farmers as well to get their input for the revival of local agriculture sector, particularly cotton crop, which was on declining trend for last several years, said an senior official in the Ministry of National food Security and Research.

Meanwhile commenting on the upcoming event, President Pakistan Kissan Ittehad Khalid Mehmood Khokhar termed it a good step of government and said it would help in reactivating different institutions and sensitizing them to facilitate the growers, particularly cotton farmers.

He said that Kissan Ittehad would fully participate in the conventions and put forward its suggestions and proposals for the uplift of agriculture sector and revival of cotton crop, which could contribute significantly in economic development of the country.

Expressing his concerns over the increasing volume of agriculture commodities, he said that despite an agrarian economy, Pakistan was spending billion of Dollars on the import of wheat, sugar and cotton.

He appreciated the agriculture development vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that the government was working hard to promote and develop local agriculture and livestock sectors and make them profitable for farming communities.

It is worth mentioning here that cotton sowing had completed over 1.88 million hectares against the set targets of 2.32 million hectares to produce 10.51 million bales during crop season 2021-22.

According the provisional estimates about 80.88 percent of set targets of crop production for current season was achieved.

In Punjab cotton crop was cultivated over 1.273 million hectares against the set targets of 1.61 million hectares as sowing targets in the province achieved by 79.07 percent.

The crop output in Punjab during the period under review had been fixed at 6.07 million bales with an estimated production of 640.93 kgs per hectares.

Meanwhile, Sindh Province has achieved about 83.28 percent of its sowing targets as cotton crop have been cultivated over 0.533 million hectares as against the set targets of 0.64 million hectares, where as total crop output of the province during current season was fixed at 4 million bales.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan cotton crop sowing targets were achieved by 100 percent respectively as cotton crop has been cultivated over 0.0022 million hectares in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 0.07 million hectares in Balochistan.

