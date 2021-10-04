Kitchen Gardening: Agriculture Deptt offers seed packet of seven different vegetables against Rs 100

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Agriculture Department is offering seeds of seven different vegetables on subsidize price of Rs 100/packet, to promote of kitchen gardening culture

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Agriculture Department is offering seeds of seven different vegetables on subsidize price of Rs 100/packet, to promote of kitchen gardening culture.

Kitchen gardening is not only healthy hobby but it also ensures availability of neat, clean, cheap and arsenic free vegetables, said Assistant Director Agriculture Department Tahir Mahmood Bhutti, during a briefing to Assistant Commissioner Aabida Fareed, here on Monday.

He stated that every subsidized packet contain seeds of seven different vegetables.

He urged the citizens to pay focus on kitchen gardening. Sometime, the vegetables available in markets were irrigated by sewerage water. Such sorts of vegetables were injurious to health, said Tahir. He added that vegetables irrigated by sewerage water caused cancer and some other health hazards. Assistant Commissioner Aabida Fareed lauded the efforts of Agriculture Department for promotion of kitchen gardening.