Kitchen gardening on rise in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :The trend of Kitchen gardening is increasing in Islamabad as the dwellers of Capital are taking a keen interest to grow fresh and nutritious vegetables, fruits, and spices (Condiments) on their terraces and rooftops.

Faiza Warraich, a housewife in Islamabad was of the view that she was no more worried about spending hundreds of rupees on daily meals as she told APP that she grew 12 to 15 vegetables and condiments at home which would help her run the kitchen easily throughout the year.

"Three years ago, I did not know anything about kitchen gardening. Then, I started watching videos on YouTube and now I am a master in kitchen gardening. We live in a 5 Marla house and have enough space on the roof to place 20 pots for gardening" she told.

Umer Naseer, 20 years old student told that he had a great interest in kitchen gardening since childhood and he used the home's terrace for growing mint, onion, tomatoes, gourd, lemons, and cucumber.

"Homegrown vegetable items not only provide hygienic food to our family but also help us save thousands of rupees monthly" he added.

Naaima Afzal Zaki, a working lady in Islamabad, told that she lived in a hostel and faced great difficulty with healthy food, but since she started to grow vegetables and fruits on her balcony, her problems had been solved.

"Plants of strawberry, cucumber, bitter gourd, lemon at balcony not only provide me an opportunity to make fresh juices but also add more beauty to my ambiance which provides fresh vibes to me every day" she expressed.

Zeeshan Mirza, a dweller of the I-8 sector, said he was overweight and the doctor suggested him to eat uncooked vegetables as much as he could.

"I daily take turnip, carrot, icicle radish, lemon and mint in the salad which I grow in pots at my roof that really helps me to lose my weight" he added.

Program Leader Vegetables, Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) Dr. Ghulam Jellani, told that the coming spring season is ideal weather for kitchen gardening especially for the growth of daily home used items like onions, tomatoes, green chilies, bitter gourd, cucumber, and capsicum in pots.

"Always try to use clay pots and avoid using plastics pots for kitchen gardening as high temperature affects the roots of plants in summer" he added.

He said PARC always encouraged kitchen gardening in Pakistan and in this regard we provide training to different groups, farmers, individuals and distribute seedlings as well.

"If you are a home Gardner enthusiast and you know nothing about home gardening, come to PARC, we will train you and provide seedlings as well," he said.