Korangi Fisheries Harbour Authority secured funding for refurbishment, up-gradation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Korangi Fisheries Harbour Auhtority (KFHA) has secured funding for refurbishment and up-gradation of the entire operational infrastructure.

According to Ministry of Maritime Affairs, new initiative by the Ministry under the current regime has set new precedents and as led the way on many first in Pakistan as per International Labour Organization (ILO) Convention Machine readable SID card are now being issued to seafarers.

Most of their issues have been addressed.

Ministry devised a comprehensive Shipping Policy aimed at attracting the private sector to participate in the shipping.

Under the Policy shipping companies was registering their vessels in Pakistan gain major financial concessions.