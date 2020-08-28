UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Korangi Fisheries Harbour Authority Secured Funding For Refurbishment, Up-gradation

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 03:48 PM

Korangi Fisheries Harbour Authority secured funding for refurbishment, up-gradation

Korangi Fisheries Harbour Auhtority (KFHA) has secured funding for refurbishment and up-gradation of the entire operational infrastructure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Korangi Fisheries Harbour Auhtority (KFHA) has secured funding for refurbishment and up-gradation of the entire operational infrastructure.

According to Ministry of Maritime Affairs, new initiative by the Ministry under the current regime has set new precedents and as led the way on many first in Pakistan as per International Labour Organization (ILO) Convention Machine readable SID card are now being issued to seafarers.

Most of their issues have been addressed.

Ministry devised a comprehensive Shipping Policy aimed at attracting the private sector to participate in the shipping.

Under the Policy shipping companies was registering their vessels in Pakistan gain major financial concessions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Ilo Korangi Labour

Recent Stories

PTI can’t bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan, s ..

22 minutes ago

Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude hits Islamabad, joinin ..

41 minutes ago

Six Cricket Association squads confirmed

53 minutes ago

Radiation-proof drones to increase safety and spee ..

56 minutes ago

Fawad Chaudhary raises question over performance o ..

59 minutes ago

Kremlin Expresses Regret Over Abe's Resignation, V ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.