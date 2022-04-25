KP agriculture minister directs completion of development schemes before end of financial year

KP Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Mohib Ullah Khan has directed the concerned authorities to accelerate the pace of work on ongoing schemes of the department to complete them before the end of the current financial year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :KP Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Mohib Ullah Khan has directed the concerned authorities to accelerate the pace of work on ongoing schemes of the department to complete them before the end of the current financial year.

He issued these directives while presiding over a review meeting regarding development schemes initiated under the Agriculture & Livestock Department here on Monday.

During the meeting, the provincial minister was given a detailed briefing regarding ongoing development schemes in the province.

Besides, Secretary Agriculture, Dr Mohammad Israr, Chief Planning Officer (CPO) and Director Generals (DGs) of various wings of the department also attended the meeting.

The provincial minister said that the completion of the ongoing schemes beside uplift of the agriculture and livestock sectors will also prove beneficial for livestock farmers of the province.

Mohib Ullah Khan observed that most of the people of rural areas are dependent on agriculture and livestock sectors therefore the provincial government is specially focusing on them to extend benefits to the maximum number of people.