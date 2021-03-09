KP Food Security Policy prepared, Agri Business Authority under consideration: Agriculture Dept

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture Department has prepared Provincial Food Policy for scientific management of food resources, increasing cultivable land and bolstering milk and meat production in the province.

Agriculture Department's official told APP on Tuesday that the new food policy would help ensure stable supply of safe and nutritious food, enhance people's purchasing power for increased food accessibility and adequate nutrition for masses especially women and children besides countering malnutrition and stunted growth in kids.

"The draft of new Provincial Food Security has been prepared and a high-level committee under chairmanship of Director General, Agriculture Extension was constituted for estimation of cultivable of wheat land and its implementation," the official said, adding the Committee was directed to submit comprehensive report along with workable recommendations by March 31 in this regard.

The department has expedited efforts to increase cultivable agricultural land from existing 3.2 million acres in the province, he said, adding a proposal regarding establishment of Agriculture business Authority (ABA) is also under-consideration.

About 60 agriculture, livestock and fisheries projects worth Rs15.1 billion were planned for upcoming fiscal year with main focus on land-leveling, construction of watercourses, small dams, model fish farms, hatcheries, distribution of wheat and maize seeds among farmers, converting tube-wells on solar energy, strengthening of research and vaccination programme, calves fattening, poultry program and save calves would be executed in KP including merged areas under Prime Minister's Agriculture Emergency Programme (PMAEP).

Similarly, Rs10.96 billion is being spent on completion of 116 ongoing developmental agriculture, livestock and fisheries projects during current fiscal year, thus a total of 176 projects worth Rs25.98 billion would be completed during next two years.

PMAEP has been extended to all seven tribal districts of merged areas to bring its vast un-utilized land under agriculture, livestock, poultry and fisheries cover.

Feedlot Fattening Project (FFP), Save The Calf (STC) and Poverty Alleviation through Poultry Development (PAPD) were also extended to merged areas after its inclusion in PMAEP.

An inclusive plan has been prepared to strengthen about 8,264 agriculture farms in the province including in merged areas. Currently, about 8264 agriculture farms on 52910.41 acres Pakistan including 1539 on 5569.70 acres in province with 18pc share of KP have been developed and efforts would be made to strengthen it under PMAEP.

In the first phase, focus would be made on development of small farms up to 50 acres to facilitate a large number of farmers, ensure easy accessibilities and required less investment.

Out of about 1254 farms of less than one-acre area in the country, 476.33 were found in KP besides 2342.23 farms including 497.08 in KP are of one to 2.5 acres, 1754 farms including 271.16 in KP are of 2.5 to five acres,1132 including 129.01 in KP of 5 to 7.1 acres and 917.01 including 91.85 in KP are under 7.5 to 12.5 acres.

Similarly, 560.75 farms in Pakistan including 49.22 in KP are of 12.5 to 25 acres, 210.91 farms in country including 18.18 in KP were 25 to 50 acres area.

The country has vast integrated area with land utilization on over 20.95 million hectares including 0.87 million hectares in KP with overall 4.15 percent share and 22.06 million hectares are cultivated including 1.62 million hectares in KP and 35.80 uncultivated area including 4.55 million hectare in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa besides 4.55 hectares are under forests including 1.18 million hectares in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The water-channels leading to these agriculture farms would be improved and soils to be leveled under range management techniques. Model poultry farms would be established in all seven tribal districts and a modern poultry research center had been established in Jaba, Mansehra district.

Under PMAEP, over 8,000 acres barren land in tribal districts would be converted into orchards whereas 28,000 acres would be brought under cultivation. Similarly, over 25,000 acres land would be utilized for production of corn and wheat seeds whereas 16,000 acres land would be allocated for cultivation of vegetables and seeds.