KP govt approves small dams for irrigation purpose in North Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Chairman District Development Advisory Committee,North Waziristan, MPA Muhammad Iqbal Wazir Tuesday said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved constructions of small dams for irrigation purpose and overcome drinking water shortage in the area.

He said that small dam in Zakarkhel village will be constructed at a cost of Rs. 100 million to irrigate 1600 acres land and Zangoti dam costing RS. 80 million will irrigate 600 acres land.

Chairman DDAC said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has fulfilled promise made with JaniKhel tribe by giving approval to Shakto small dam in tribal sub-division, Bannu.

The Shakto small dam costing Rs. 200 million will irrigate 5700 acres land.

He said that construction of small dams would increase agriculture productivity, water availability for livestock besides providing local earning opportunities.

Iqbal Muhammad Wazir said that development and up gradation works have initiated for promotion of economic activities of the area.

Talking to APP, he said that 42 uplift projects at�cost�of Rs.

600�million�for bazzars of tehsil�Miranshah, Razmak, Eidak, Mirali, Spin Wam, Khadi, Datta Khel, Dosli and Shewa would boost economic activities in these areas.

He said that citizen facilitation center would be setup soon in Shewa tehsil to facilitate people in getting identity card, birth certificate,�family�registration,�vehicles�and�mobile�ID verification and other necessary facilities.

He said construction work on small�dam�in Khaisur area of Mirali was in final stages to resolve long-standing�water�shortage�problem in�North Waziristan.

He appreciated�Chief Minister�Khyber Pakhtunkhwa�for providing funds to start several small dams with an aim to overcome�shortage�of�water�issue in�North Waziristan.

To solve the�water�problem in Sheratla area on permanent basis, work on three small dams has been initiated as underground�water�level dropping fastly and tube-wells stop working to meet�water�demand of local population, he added.