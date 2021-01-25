KP Govt focusing on olive plantation

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forests and Environment, Syed Ishtiaq Urmar has said that after successful tree plantation under Billion Tree Afforestation Project, the provincial government was now focusing on plantation of olive plants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forests and Environment, Syed Ishtiaq Urmar has said that after successful tree plantation under billion Tree Afforestation Project, the provincial government was now focusing on plantation of olive plants.

He urged upon the people for plantation of maximum trees to play role in bringing improvement in environment, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said that olive plantation will not only make the country self-sufficient in edible oil rather will also help expand honey business and generate employment opportunities.