KP has over 0.1mn acres suitable land for saffron cultivation: Secretary

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Secretary Agriculture & Livestock, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Mohammad Israr has said that over 0.1 million acres land was highly suitable for the cultivation of saffron, which could earn a huge amount of Rs 870 billion per annum for the province.

He was talking during a meeting held in Saudi Royal Embassy, said an official handout issued here on Monday.

Besides, the Director General (DG) Agriculture (Extension), Jan Mohammad, DG Research Abdul Bari, DG Agriculture (Extension) Newly Merged Areas, Murad Ali, agriculture experts including Ahmad Said and Mohammad Younas, Aqil Shah also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the agricultural experts briefed the Commercial Attach� and other office bearers of the Saudi Royal Embassy for promotion of saffron and olive cultivation and Berry Honey and investment opportunities in this regard.

The Secretary Agriculture KP told the participation of the meeting that the saffron was cultivated in the province on experimental basis two years back, which bears positive results and on that basis, the provincial government has also approved a specific planning.

He said that KP offered a good investment opportunity for Saudi Arabian investors to import cheaper saffron from the province.

Regarding the potential of olive oil production, he said that about 80% area of the province was suitable for olive cultivation and best quality oil could be produced of it. He said that according to a survey KP had 70 million wild olive plants, which could be easily transformed into the best variety.

He said that the cultivation and conversion of the wild olive plants into best quality could earn billions of rupees per annum for the province, adding for the facilitation of farmers oil extracting machines had also been installed for them.

Furthermore, he said that the province producing 12000 ton honey, out of which 6000 ton was berry honey.

He said that 2000 ton honey was exported to various Gulf States.