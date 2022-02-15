UrduPoint.com

KP Livestock To Rehabilitate 1800 Closed Poultry Farms

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2022 | 01:41 PM

KP Livestock to rehabilitate 1800 closed poultry farms

The Livestock Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to reopen and rehabilitate 1800 poultry farms, closed due to unstable prices of the chicken meat in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :The Livestock Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to reopen and rehabilitate 1800 poultry farms, closed due to unstable prices of the chicken meat in the province.

The Livestock Department in collaboration with the private sector would work on rehabilitation and reopening of 1700 open-shed and 65 other poultry farms in the province.

Director General Livestock (Extension), Dr Alamzaib while talking to media said there were 1800 nonfunctional poultry farms in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that were causing financial burden not only on farmers but also on local people.

To fulfill the chicken meat requirement in the province, he said chickens were being acquired from Punjab by paying extra money due to its transportation and other charges.

He said the provincial government has decided in principle to rehabilitate and restart the closed poultry farms and for this purpose the owners of these farms would be taken into confidence. He informed that a project costing Rs one billion has also been approved in this regard.

Under the project, which would span over three years, DG Livestock said assistance would be provided to the owners of 250 poultry sheds, having a capacity of raising 2000 to 5000 chickens. These farms would be registered with the Livestock Department, he added.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Money Media From Government Billion

Recent Stories

UK Transfers Part of Diplomats From Kiev to Lviv - ..

UK Transfers Part of Diplomats From Kiev to Lviv - Foreign Secretary Liz Truss

1 minute ago
 Some Russian Units On Their Way Back to Places of ..

Some Russian Units On Their Way Back to Places of Deployment After Drills - Mili ..

1 minute ago
 Explosive Device Detonates in Military Bus in Syri ..

Explosive Device Detonates in Military Bus in Syria's Damascus - Defense Ministr ..

1 minute ago
 Philippines now at 'low risk' from coronavirus: go ..

Philippines now at 'low risk' from coronavirus: gov't

1 minute ago
 What Haris Rauf loves the most ?

What Haris Rauf loves the most ?

28 minutes ago
 Switzerland to Return Uzbek Ex-President's Daughte ..

Switzerland to Return Uzbek Ex-President's Daughter Fund Worth $131Mln - Tashken ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>