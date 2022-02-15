KP Livestock to rehabilitate 1800 closed poultry farms

The Livestock Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to reopen and rehabilitate 1800 poultry farms, closed due to unstable prices of the chicken meat in the province

The Livestock Department in collaboration with the private sector would work on rehabilitation and reopening of 1700 open-shed and 65 other poultry farms in the province.

Director General Livestock (Extension), Dr Alamzaib while talking to media said there were 1800 nonfunctional poultry farms in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that were causing financial burden not only on farmers but also on local people.

To fulfill the chicken meat requirement in the province, he said chickens were being acquired from Punjab by paying extra money due to its transportation and other charges.

He said the provincial government has decided in principle to rehabilitate and restart the closed poultry farms and for this purpose the owners of these farms would be taken into confidence. He informed that a project costing Rs one billion has also been approved in this regard.

Under the project, which would span over three years, DG Livestock said assistance would be provided to the owners of 250 poultry sheds, having a capacity of raising 2000 to 5000 chickens. These farms would be registered with the Livestock Department, he added.