KP on verge of wheat flour crisis: Rambel Gul

President Atta Dealers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rambel Gul Saturday said that the flour from Punjab has not been coming to the province since April 18 and most of the Atta dealers ran out of stocks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :President Atta Dealers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rambel Gul Saturday said that the flour from Punjab has not been coming to the province since April 18 and most of the Atta dealers ran out of stocks.

He said this while talking to the media here, further warning that Atta crisis will come in a few days.

Rambel Gul disclosed that Atta quota was closed without any notification, adding that the Atta dealers are running out of stock, alarming an Atta crisis in the province.

The price of 20 kg flour has increased by Rs 100 and now the 20kg flour bag has jumped to Rs 1,400, Rambel said. If the government does not solve the problem soon, there will be a severe crisis, he warned.

"Government should ensure supply of flour as soon as possible", President Flour Dealers Association Rambel Gul said.