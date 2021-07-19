Laboratory for analysis of camel milk established at IUB

The Faculty of Veterinary and the Animal Sciences, Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) has established Camel Milk Analysis Laboratory at the Department of Animal Nutrition

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :The Faculty of Veterinary and the Animal Sciences, Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) has established Camel Milk Analysis Laboratory at the Department of Animal Nutrition.

The private sector will be collaborated through this laboratory to facilitate and provide practical experience to students. Shakil Sadiq, CEO of business Development, Etihad Group, and Dr. Nauman Rauf, CEO of Dairy Heed Pakistan met Dr. Zahid Kamran, Chairman Department of Animal Nutrition at his office.

Dr. Ali Raza Abbasi, Deputy Director Cholistan Livestock and Dairy Development Department, Punjab was also present during the meeting.

The Etihad Group intends to establish a processing plant for camel milk in near future.

In this context, the collection of camel milk from the Cholistan and technical support for its composition analysis at PARB Camel Milk Analysis Laboratory was discussed.

Dr. Zahid Kamran shared his experiences of camel farming and offered technical support in this regard also in addition to its analysis. The delegates visited the laboratory and both the parties agreed to meet further for streamlining future collaboration.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khalid Mansoor, Dean Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences appreciated the efforts of Dr. Zahid Kamran in establishing industrial linkages.