Lahore Development Authority Inaugurates Tree Plantation Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 07:51 PM

Lahore Development Authority inaugurates tree plantation campaign

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Vice Chairman SM Imran on Saturday inaugurated a tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling in Tech Society, Canal Road, under Prime Minister's tree plantation programme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Vice Chairman SM Imran on Saturday inaugurated a tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling in Tech Society, Canal Road, under Prime Minister's tree plantation programme.

MPA Sadia Sohail Rana, Engineer Aamir Riaz Qureshi, Director General LDA Mohammad Usman Moazzam and Chief Metropolitan Planner Syed Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi also planted saplings.

The LDA had assigned a task to private housing societies to plant 2,000 to 20,000 saplings so that the target of planting nine million saplings could be achieved during an ongoing tree plantation campaign.

They have further been advised that the height of these plants should not be less than six feet. Special teams have been formed to ensure the plantation work.

The LDA had directed the owners/ sponsors and developers of all approved private housing schemes to develop all parks and greenbelts of their schemes as soon as possible, according to the approved scheme plan.

In the private residential schemes, strict legal action would be taken against those trying to sell residential or commercial plots at the designated place for parks.

