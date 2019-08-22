Lahore Development Authority launches tree plantation campaign on Friday

UrduPoint.com
Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Muhammad Usman Muazzam has announced launching the tree plantation campaign in residential areas, controlled areas and other places from Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Muhammad Usman Muazzam has announced launching the tree plantation campaign in residential areas, controlled areas and other places from Friday.

According to an LDA spokesman, the plantation campaign would continue for three weeks till Sept 12. The LDA DG invited allottees of the schemes and common citizens to participate in the campaign.

The campaign would be started from LDA Avenue-I under Prime Minister's 10 billion tree tsunami.

The LDA officers and officials would plant 1,000 saplings at LDA Avenue-I after Juma (Friday) prayers, and later a walk would be arranged to highlight its importance.

The campaign would also be carried out in other schemes including Johar Town, Jubli Town, LDA City, LDA Model schools, Babu Sabu disposal station, etc., and the LDA would organise a seminar in the next week to highlight importance of plantation. The LDA would also launch a mobile application about tree plantation.

