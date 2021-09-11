UrduPoint.com

Lal Sohanra National Park Planted More Than 2 Mln Plants In Recent Years

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 03:21 PM

Lal Sohanra National Park planted more than 2 mln plants in recent years

Lal Sohanra National Park is one of its kind parks in the world with an area comprising desert, forest and lake

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Lal Sohanra National Park is one of its kind parks in the world with an area comprising desert, forest and lake.

Conservator Forests and Administrator Lal Sohanra National Park Goher Muhstaq while talking to APP told that the park is spread over an area of 162,568 acres and has desert, forest and 4780 acres Patisar Lake.

He further told that approximately 593000 plants are being planted in the park as part of the Ten billion Tree Tsunami Programme.

Goher Muhstaq also revealed that more than 2 million plants have been planted at the park in recent years.

He told that Lal Sohanra National Park is a natural habitat for several wild animals including Blue Bull, Wolf, Jungle Cat, Desert Cat, Wild Boar and Jackals.

He told that the park has more than 500 black bucks kept in a natural environment suitable for breeding purposes.

He further told that Patisar Lake of Lal Sohanra National Park which was formed naturally is home to migratory birds where thousands of birds come every year.

Related Topics

Tsunami World Billion Million

Recent Stories

Teenagers between 15-18 age to get free Pfizer jab ..

Teenagers between 15-18 age to get free Pfizer jabs: NCOC

4 minutes ago
 UAE permits return to fully vaccinated holders of ..

UAE permits return to fully vaccinated holders of valid UAE residence visa

18 minutes ago
 Naftogaz Ukraine CEO Believes US Sanctions Can Sti ..

Naftogaz Ukraine CEO Believes US Sanctions Can Still Block Nord Stream 2 Gas Pip ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan allows transportation of two Afghan women ..

Pakistan allows transportation of two Afghan women bodies: Sheikh Rashid

12 minutes ago
 Farrukh grieved martyrdom of Pakistani peacekeeper ..

Farrukh grieved martyrdom of Pakistani peacekeeper in Sudan

12 minutes ago
 Biden Calls on Americans to Unite on 20th Annivers ..

Biden Calls on Americans to Unite on 20th Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.