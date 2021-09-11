Lal Sohanra National Park planted more than 2 mln plants in recent years

Lal Sohanra National Park is one of its kind parks in the world with an area comprising desert, forest and lake

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Lal Sohanra National Park is one of its kind parks in the world with an area comprising desert, forest and lake.

Conservator Forests and Administrator Lal Sohanra National Park Goher Muhstaq while talking to APP told that the park is spread over an area of 162,568 acres and has desert, forest and 4780 acres Patisar Lake.

He further told that approximately 593000 plants are being planted in the park as part of the Ten billion Tree Tsunami Programme.

Goher Muhstaq also revealed that more than 2 million plants have been planted at the park in recent years.

He told that Lal Sohanra National Park is a natural habitat for several wild animals including Blue Bull, Wolf, Jungle Cat, Desert Cat, Wild Boar and Jackals.

He told that the park has more than 500 black bucks kept in a natural environment suitable for breeding purposes.

He further told that Patisar Lake of Lal Sohanra National Park which was formed naturally is home to migratory birds where thousands of birds come every year.