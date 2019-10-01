Land to be prepared for wheat cultivation

The agriculture experts advised the growers to start preparation of land for early cultivation of wheat crops

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) -:The agriculture experts advised the growers to start preparation of land for early cultivation of wheat crops.

A spokesman of the Agriculture (Extension) Department told APP on Tuesday that early (Ageti) cultivation of wheat should be started from the mid of October.

Therefore, the farmers should start preparation of land for it as earlier cultivation not only gives bumper production but also produces high quality grains.

He said that the farmers should use latest technology for preparation of land and cultivation of wheat crops besides getting guidance from agriculture experts.