UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Land To Be Prepared For Wheat Cultivation

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 03:14 PM

Land to be prepared for wheat cultivation

The agriculture experts advised the growers to start preparation of land for early cultivation of wheat crops

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) -:The agriculture experts advised the growers to start preparation of land for early cultivation of wheat crops.

A spokesman of the Agriculture (Extension) Department told APP on Tuesday that early (Ageti) cultivation of wheat should be started from the mid of October.

Therefore, the farmers should start preparation of land for it as earlier cultivation not only gives bumper production but also produces high quality grains.

He said that the farmers should use latest technology for preparation of land and cultivation of wheat crops besides getting guidance from agriculture experts.

Related Topics

Technology Agriculture October From Wheat

Recent Stories

PM takes notice of delayed petitions with public e ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Border Guards Detain 87 North Korean Poach ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal provides financial assistance ..

5 minutes ago

Afghanistan airstrikes kill 17 militants in Southe ..

5 minutes ago

N.Korea says to hold nuclear talks with US on Satu ..

5 minutes ago

New US Spacecraft to Conduct First Manned Flights ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.