Landlord axes feet of driver on refusal of giving tractor for cultivation

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 12:49 PM

Setting an example of cruelty, a landlord axed feet of a driver who refused to give his tractor to him for cultivation in Kundrala area of Alipur in limits of Seetpur police station

Police source said that Abdul Sattar along with his brothers including Abdul Razzaq, Mukhtiar Hussain and Abdul Ghaffar allegedluy axed feet of Ghazi Ahmad (30) on refusal of giving him tractor for attention.

They informed Ghazi was shifted to DHQ Muzafdargarh.

The driver told police that he wins livelihood for his family by running the tractor adding that the landlord cut his feet with help of his brothers on his refusal, they added.

The police registered a case against Abdul Sattar and his brothers.

However, no one was arrested so far in this connection.

