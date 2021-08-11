UrduPoint.com

Landlords Be Stopped From Hijacking Benefits Meant For Small Farmers: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 31 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 03:21 PM

Landlords be stopped from hijacking benefits meant for small farmers: Mian Zahid Hussain

Hoarding and profiteering has increase poverty, frustration

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021) Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Wednesday said landed nobility should be stopped from hijacking benefits approved for small farmers.


He said that mismanagement has not only weakened the agriculture sector but also resulted in increased imports, hoarding and profiteering resulting in poverty.
Mian Zahid Hussain said that prices of food items are increasing for few years which has eroded the buying power of poor and middle-income groups.


Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that now a good part of the population is using most of their income to buy food compromising health, education, and other necessities which are fanning problems.
He said that increase in the value of dollar, price of petrol and indirect taxes has resulted in inflation while now the government is preparing for an increase in power and gas tariff which will mush millions below the poverty line.


The UF Food Department has noticed that prices of food items have witnessed an increase of 31 percent from June 2020 to June 2021 while local experts say that Pakistan was worst hit by the food inflation.


Apart from petroleum products, Pakistan is spending substantially on the import of wheat, sugar, edible oil, pulses which will never allow the authorities to provide any relief to the masses, he observed.


The business leader said that policymakers should promote agriculture which will provide relief to growers and consumers which require proper mechanisms as adhoc packages have not helped it.
The central banks should be given more powers to promote agriculture and contain inflation while it must be ensured that benefits meant for small landholders should reach them.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Petrol Import Business Poor Education Dollar Agriculture Oil Buy Alliance Price June Gas 2020 All From Government Wheat Million

Recent Stories

Singapore lifts 2021 trade growth forecasts again

Singapore lifts 2021 trade growth forecasts again

1 minute ago
 S.Korea's export surges 46.4 pct in 1st 10 days of ..

S.Korea's export surges 46.4 pct in 1st 10 days of August

1 minute ago
 US Senate approves $3.5 trillion budget blueprint

US Senate approves $3.5 trillion budget blueprint

1 minute ago
 46 U.S. Republican senators pledge not to help Dem ..

46 U.S. Republican senators pledge not to help Democrats raise debt ceiling

1 minute ago
 Police to win public support through hard work and ..

Police to win public support through hard work and commitment:Ali Nawaz Awan

1 minute ago
 TCKP plans to lease out camping pods to private se ..

TCKP plans to lease out camping pods to private sector

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.