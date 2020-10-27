Lentil cultivation should be completed by Nov 15

The agriculture experts advised growers to start cultivation of Lentil and complete it up to November 15 to get a bumper yield

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :The agriculture experts advised growers to start cultivation of Lentil and complete it up to November 15 to get a bumper yield.

A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department told APP here on Tuesday that growers should cultivate approved varieties of Lentil, including Masoor-93, NIAB Masoor-2002, NIAB Masoor-2006, Punjab Masoor-2009, Chakwal Masoor and Markaz-2009 etc up to mid of November for getting the maximum production.

The farmers should also use one bag DAP fertilizer or one bag super phosphate and half bagurea fertilizer or three bags single phosphate and half bag urea fertilizer for one acreof Lentil crop.