Lentil Cultivation Should Be Started Immediately: Agri Experts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) -:The agriculture experts advised the growers to start cultivation of lentil immediately and complete it up to November 15 to get bumper yield.

A spokesman of the Agriculture (Extension) Department told APP here Wednesday that the growers should cultivate approved varieties of Lentil including Masoor-93, NIAB Masoor-2002, NIAB Masoor-2006, Punjab Masoor-2009, Chakwal Masoor and Markaz-2009, etc.

up to mid of November for getting maximum production.

The farmers should also use one bag DAP fertilizer or one bag super phosphate and half bag urea fertilizer or three bags single phosphate and half bag urea fertilizer for one acre of lentil crop,he added.

