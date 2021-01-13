UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Livestock Advisory & Business Incubation Centre Introduced To Facilitate Farmers

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 12:33 PM

Livestock Advisory & Business Incubation Centre introduced to facilitate farmers

A Centre for Livestock Advisory and Business Incubation has been set up in tehsil Jalalpur Pirwala,some 90 kms from here with the aim to facilitate livestock farmers as major portion of the people of the area depend on agriculture and livestock farming

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) -:A Centre for Livestock Advisory and business Incubation has been set up in tehsil Jalalpur Pirwala,some 90 kms from here with the aim to facilitate livestock farmers as major portion of the people of the area depend on agriculture and livestock farming.

Deputy Director Livestock Dr Jamshaid Akhtar while talking to APP here Wednesday said the Centre was set up at Civil Veterinary Hospital Jalalpur Pirwala where livestock breeders will be provided modern advisory with the aim to boost milk and meat production.

"Such efforts will help ultimately improve living standards of livestock farmers. The poultry farmers could also visit the Centre for technical assistance, free of cost", highlighted Dr Jamshaid Akhtar.

He added that Livestock Advisory and Business Incubation Centre was set up while following the instructions of Secretary Livestock South Punjab Aftab Ahmed, and Director General Dr Mansoor Ahmed.

Related Topics

Business Punjab Agriculture Visit Jalalpur Pirwala From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 55 more lives, over 2,123 new case ..

2 minutes ago

South Korea sect leader cleared of hindering virus ..

2 minutes ago

Sri Lanka's Mathews returns for England Tests

2 minutes ago

Disapproval for Japanese Cabinet Exceeds Support 1 ..

14 minutes ago

Brazil sees 1,110 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours

14 minutes ago

YouTube suspends Trump channel for week over viole ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.