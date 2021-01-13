Livestock Advisory & Business Incubation Centre introduced to facilitate farmers

A Centre for Livestock Advisory and Business Incubation has been set up in tehsil Jalalpur Pirwala,some 90 kms from here with the aim to facilitate livestock farmers as major portion of the people of the area depend on agriculture and livestock farming

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) -:A Centre for Livestock Advisory and business Incubation has been set up in tehsil Jalalpur Pirwala,some 90 kms from here with the aim to facilitate livestock farmers as major portion of the people of the area depend on agriculture and livestock farming.

Deputy Director Livestock Dr Jamshaid Akhtar while talking to APP here Wednesday said the Centre was set up at Civil Veterinary Hospital Jalalpur Pirwala where livestock breeders will be provided modern advisory with the aim to boost milk and meat production.

"Such efforts will help ultimately improve living standards of livestock farmers. The poultry farmers could also visit the Centre for technical assistance, free of cost", highlighted Dr Jamshaid Akhtar.

He added that Livestock Advisory and Business Incubation Centre was set up while following the instructions of Secretary Livestock South Punjab Aftab Ahmed, and Director General Dr Mansoor Ahmed.