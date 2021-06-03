UrduPoint.com
Livestock Department Distributes Hen Sets Among 200 Farmers

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 12:46 PM

Livestock department handed over the hens sets among 200 farmers under Prime Minister's 'Propagation of Backyard Poultry' project

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Livestock department handed over the hens sets among 200 farmers under Prime Minister's 'Propagation of Backyard Poultry' project.

The 200 hens units ( each unit consisted on five hens and one cock) were distributed during a ceremony held at veterinary civil hospital through balloting draw here on Thursday.

A total of 800 applications were received from which 200 were selected through balloting draw.

Veterinary Dr Shahbaz Ali said that the hens were free from diseases and have capacity of extra eggs.

The hens were nurtured on kitchen waste and added that this scheme is helpful to meet the shortage of protein in kids.

He said that the training was also imparted to all people about backyard poultry.

