Livestock Dept Distributes 100 Poultry Units

Under Prime Minister's Backyard Poultry scheme, the Livestock department distributed 100 subsidized poultry units during a ceremony held here at Civil Veterinary hospital

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Under Prime Minister's Backyard Poultry scheme, the Livestock department distributed 100 subsidized poultry units during a ceremony held here at Civil Veterinary hospital.

Additional Director Kasur, Dr. Azhar Naseer said on Friday that the program not only promoted poultry farming at domestic level but it also helped the needy to earn livelihood in a dignified manner.

He said the poultry units were distributed among 100 candidates through balloting, adding that each set comprising five hen and one cockerel (of age between 85-90 days) were given at subsidized rate of Rs. 1050 per unit.

He said the program will help meet protein deficiencies, besides alleviating malnutrition at national level.

The department also provided medicines free of charge to the people.

Deputy Director Livestock Dr Adeel Sial,Veterinary officer Dr.Anwar ul Haq, concerned officers were present on the occasion.

