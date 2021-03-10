UrduPoint.com
Livestock Dept Distributes 200 Poultry Units

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 02:18 PM

Under Prime Minister's Backyard Poultry scheme, the Livestock department distributed 200 subsidized poultry units during a ceremony held here at Civil Veterinary hospital

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Under Prime Minister's Backyard Poultry scheme, the Livestock department distributed 200 subsidized poultry units during a ceremony held here at Civil Veterinary hospital.

Additional Director Livestock Kasur, Dr. Muhammad Adeel Sial said on Wednesday that the program not only promoted poultry farming at domestic level but it also helped the needy to earn livelihood in a dignified manner.

He said the poultry units were distributed among men and women through balloting, adding that each set comprising five hen and one cockerel (of age between 85-90 days) were given at subsidized rate of Rs.

1050 per unit.

He said the program will help meet protein deficiencies, besides alleviating malnutrition at national level.

The department also provided medicines free of charge to the people.

District Coordinator of Clean and Green program Qaiser Ayub Sheikh, concerned officers and a large number of local people were present on the occasion.

