Livestock dept distributes 50 poultry units in district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :In order to promote poultry sector in rural areas,the livestock department under the vision of PM Imran Khan distributed 50 poultry units among people.

Additional Director Livestock Haider Ali said here Friday that 50 units comprised of 12 poultry birds each unit were distributed among applicants in district Faisalabad.

He said that total 300 poultry units would be distributed in district Faisalabad during the current month. The price of each unit is Rs 1050.He said that the objective of this effort was to provide cheap and quality protein to people.