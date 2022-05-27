Livestock dept distributes Rs6.6mln among farmers

The district livestock department distributed cheques worth Rs 6.6 million among 689 livestock farmers in three tehsils of the district under 'Katta Bachao Scheme', on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :The district livestock department distributed cheques worth Rs 6.6 million among 689 livestock farmers in three tehsils of the district under 'Katta Bachao Scheme', on Friday.

Director Livestock Dr Haider Ali Khan distributed the cheques among farmers during a ceremony held at Civil Veterinary Hospital Liaquatpur.

The beneficiary farmers belonged to Samundri, Faisalabad and Chak Jhumra tehsils.