Livestock dept imparts training to farmers on calf fattening

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Livestock Department imparted training to farmers to earn good income under save the calf/ calf fattening scheme at civil veterinary hospital, Daira Din Pannah.

Deputy Director Livestock, Kot Addu, Dr Abdul Hameed told the participants that Punjab government has launched the scheme for better income opportunity for animal rearing farmers and for improving their economic condition.

He stated that they would get a reasonable income by selling fattened calves adding that the department was readily available for their guidance in this connection.

He said that the farmers should consult experts to get maximum advantage under the scheme.

The experts extended advice to the participants about the food and health tips.

A large number of local animal rearing farmers attended the training.

