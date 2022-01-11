Livestock dept launches free guidance for cattle breeders

Livestock & Dairy Development Department (LDDD) has started free guidance and counseling of cattle breeders for better health and growth of their animals

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Livestock & Dairy Development Department (LDDD) has started free guidance and counseling of cattle breeders for better health and growth of their animals.

Livestock and Dairy Development Department (LDDD) Director Dr Ashfaq Ahmad Anjum said on Tuesday that the department had started a free helpline service 08000-9211 for guidance on livestock farmers and the service would be available round the clock during the whole week.

He said that cattle farmers could call animal specialists at any time, whereas, poultry specialist Dr Muhammad Usman would be available on every Monday from 11 a.

m. to 1 p.m.

Similarly, Dr Hayat Jaspal, a specialist for meat production would be available on every Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. while Dr Muhammad Junaid could be called for guidance and help regarding dairy farming on every Tuesday from 1 to 3 pmand Dr Naveedul Haq on every Wednesday from 1 to 3 pm for guidance regardingcattle health and their nutrition issues, he added.