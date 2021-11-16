Livestock dept offers balanced diet bags to farmers on subsidize prices

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Livestock Department is offering balanced food bags (Wanda) on subsidize prices to cattle farmers in order to improve production of milk, meat and animals strength.

Deputy Director Livestock Dr Jamshaid Akhtar, while talking to APP on Tuesday, remarked that Livestock Advisory and business Incubation Centre prepared special diet for cattle.

It was offering the balanced diet bags on subsidize prices to facilitate farmers. The balance mineral mixture was prepared in view of deficiency and excess of different ingredients, vital for proper growth of cattle.

The feeding of the mineral mixture would not only complete the deficiency of salinity in animals but also help increase milk production and ability to gain weight with fast pace, said Dr Jamshaid.

Similarly, it also improve the reproductive system and bring about better breeding results, added Jamshaid. The especially prepared food would improve reproductive efficiency, and reduce inter-calving period.

It also strengthen immunity and thus prevent metabolic diseases like milk fever, ketosis, heaematria which used to occur around calving period, Dr Jamshaid hinted.

He urged cattle farmers to feed the especially prepared food to maximize capacity of productivity.