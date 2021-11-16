UrduPoint.com

Livestock Dept Offers Balanced Diet Bags To Farmers On Subsidize Prices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 05:51 PM

Livestock dept offers balanced diet bags to farmers on subsidize prices

Livestock Department is offering balanced food bags (Wanda) on subsidize prices to cattle farmers in order to improve production of milk, meat and animals strength

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Livestock Department is offering balanced food bags (Wanda) on subsidize prices to cattle farmers in order to improve production of milk, meat and animals strength.

Deputy Director Livestock Dr Jamshaid Akhtar, while talking to APP on Tuesday, remarked that Livestock Advisory and business Incubation Centre prepared special diet for cattle.

It was offering the balanced diet bags on subsidize prices to facilitate farmers. The balance mineral mixture was prepared in view of deficiency and excess of different ingredients, vital for proper growth of cattle.

The feeding of the mineral mixture would not only complete the deficiency of salinity in animals but also help increase milk production and ability to gain weight with fast pace, said Dr Jamshaid.

Similarly, it also improve the reproductive system and bring about better breeding results, added Jamshaid. The especially prepared food would improve reproductive efficiency, and reduce inter-calving period.

It also strengthen immunity and thus prevent metabolic diseases like milk fever, ketosis, heaematria which used to occur around calving period, Dr Jamshaid hinted.

He urged cattle farmers to feed the especially prepared food to maximize capacity of productivity.

Related Topics

Business Immunity National University Weight Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

GCWUF 1st convocation on Wednesday

GCWUF 1st convocation on Wednesday

3 minutes ago
 Police arrest 2, brust bike lifter gang in rawalpi ..

Police arrest 2, brust bike lifter gang in rawalpindi

3 minutes ago
 Pfizer strikes global licensing deal for Covid pil ..

Pfizer strikes global licensing deal for Covid pill

3 minutes ago
 IBCC to start digital verification of equivalence ..

IBCC to start digital verification of equivalence certificates

5 minutes ago
 Ramiz Raja delighted at being awarded the hosting ..

Ramiz Raja delighted at being awarded the hosting rights for ICC Champions Troph ..

40 minutes ago
 Turkey's mineral exports reach $4.38 billion in fi ..

Turkey's mineral exports reach $4.38 billion in first 9 months of 2021

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.