Livestock Dept Vying To Make Umerkot, Tharparkar Districts Animal Disease Free
Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2024 | 09:28 PM
Sindh Livestock and Fisheries department is taking measures to make Tharparkar and Umerkot districts free from Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) to promote export and support the local population that heavily depends upon live stock as their source of livelihood
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Sindh Livestock and Fisheries department is taking measures to make Tharparkar and Umerkot districts free from Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) to promote export and support the local population that heavily depends upon live stock as their source of livelihood.
It was informed to adviser to CM Sindh for Livestock, Fisheries and Human Settlement Authority Syed Najmi Alam who was chairing a meeting of Livestock Department. The adviser was given a detailed briefing about reforms being introduced in the department as well as ongoing and new projects, said a statement issued here.
Provincial Secretary Livestock and Fisheries Dr. Kazim Hussain Jatoi, Director General Livestock Dr. Hizbullah Bhutto and other officials of the department attended the meeting.
The Adviser was informed steps were underway to enhance the Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccine coverage to 70 to 80 percent while private cattle farms will also be registered for vaccination in the new financial year.
The department has decided to make Umerkot and Tharparkar districts of Sindh FMD free districts so that the local people could get milk and meat from animals being raised on natural food while disease free status of both the districts will also help promoting export of livestock and dairy products.
The adviser was further informed that department has planned to establish a Grievances Cell under Grievance Redressal Mechanism (GRM) that will register complaints and need of cattle owners and to ensure immediate steps in the regard.
The meeting was briefed that a three-year diploma course will be introduced at the Artificial Insemination Training Center Tando Jam under the Animal Breeding Wing of the Livestock Department.
Syed Najmi Alam emphasized that providing facilities to the poor and needy people of Sindh at their doorstep is the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and he has instructed to take concerted measures to facilitate people.
Recent Stories
All facilities to be provided to participants of Muharram processions: Town Chai ..
Mayor Larkana reviews Muharram arrangements
Major UK tabloid The Sun backs Labour in election
Under-fire Kenya govt says to review state salary hikes
CM grieved over death of five people in traffic accident
EU gives conditional nod to Lufthansa's proposed ITA Airways stake
European stocks advance on French election hopes
LESCO detects 417 power pilferers in 24 hours
Kiani briefed about health facilities provided in Bahawalpur
US trade deficit expands less than expected in May: govt
French ex-foreign minister Roland Dumas dies aged 101
World Bank delegation calls on Local Government Minister
More Stories From Agriculture
-
Govt allocates Rs41.250 billion in PSDP 2024-25 for agriculture sector uplift21 days ago
-
Agri minister visits Shahpur Kanjran cattle market21 days ago
-
Agriculture Sector contributing 2.9% to GDP, 37.4% to total livelihoods in country: Tarar23 days ago
-
Punjab to set up model farms on LHC orders to promote environment friendly agriculture26 days ago
-
Best kind of facilities to be ensured at Cattle markets29 days ago
-
Cattle festival begins in Faisalabad1 month ago
-
Heat wave: Special care of cotton field suggested1 month ago
-
Food department Manshera commences wheat procurement at 3900 rupees per 40 KG1 month ago
-
Agriculture dept using all resources to obtain cotton sowing target2 months ago
-
Combating poverty through promotion of livestock education: A way forward2 months ago
-
UoA, Beijing Engineering Research Center for Hybrid Wheat sign MoU to promote mutual coop2 months ago
-
'Transforming Punjab Agriculture' plan to help develop farm sector on modern lines: Punjab Agricultu ..2 months ago