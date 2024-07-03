Open Menu

Livestock Dept Vying To Make Umerkot, Tharparkar Districts Animal Disease Free

Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2024 | 09:28 PM

Sindh Livestock and Fisheries department is taking measures to make Tharparkar and Umerkot districts free from Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) to promote export and support the local population that heavily depends upon live stock as their source of livelihood

It was informed to adviser to CM Sindh for Livestock, Fisheries and Human Settlement Authority Syed Najmi Alam who was chairing a meeting of Livestock Department. The adviser was given a detailed briefing about reforms being introduced in the department as well as ongoing and new projects, said a statement issued here.

Provincial Secretary Livestock and Fisheries Dr. Kazim Hussain Jatoi, Director General Livestock Dr. Hizbullah Bhutto and other officials of the department attended the meeting.

The Adviser was informed steps were underway to enhance the Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccine coverage to 70 to 80 percent while private cattle farms will also be registered for vaccination in the new financial year.

The department has decided to make Umerkot and Tharparkar districts of Sindh FMD free districts so that the local people could get milk and meat from animals being raised on natural food while disease free status of both the districts will also help promoting export of livestock and dairy products.

The adviser was further informed that department has planned to establish a Grievances Cell under Grievance Redressal Mechanism (GRM) that will register complaints and need of cattle owners and to ensure immediate steps in the regard.

The meeting was briefed that a three-year diploma course will be introduced at the Artificial Insemination Training Center Tando Jam under the Animal Breeding Wing of the Livestock Department.

Syed Najmi Alam emphasized that providing facilities to the poor and needy people of Sindh at their doorstep is the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and he has instructed to take concerted measures to facilitate people.

More Stories From Agriculture