Livestock Deptt Distributes 1080 Cockrels Among Citizens

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 03:52 PM

Livestock Department distributed 1080 cockrels under Prime Minister's project 'Propagation of Backyard Poultry for increased availability of animal protein to counter the stunted growth for the year 2020-2021'

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Livestock Department distributed 1080 cockrels under Prime Minister's project 'Propagation of Backyard Poultry for increased availability of animal protein to counter the stunted growth for the year 2020-2021'.

Livestock department distributed total of cockrels consisting of 90 units of (while one unit with 12 Cockerels) among the citizens.

A list of applicants was posted on the notice�board�and applicants were informed through phone calls prior to the distribution of chockrels.

A training workshop was also organized in which farmers were given information on poultry farming.

Deputy Director Livestock, Dr.�Jamshed�Akhtar, said that the�shortage�of meat and eggs would be met with the promotion of backyard poultry and hailed the incumbent�government�step in this regard.

