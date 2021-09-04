Livestock deptt distributes 1080 cockrels among citizens

Livestock Department distributed 1080 cockrels under Prime Minister's project 'Propagation of Backyard Poultry for increased availability of animal protein to counter the stunted growth for the year 2020-2021'

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Livestock Department distributed 1080 cockrels under Prime Minister's project 'Propagation of Backyard Poultry for increased availability of animal protein to counter the stunted growth for the year 2020-2021'.

Livestock department distributed total of cockrels consisting of 90 units of (while one unit with 12 Cockerels) among the citizens.

A list of applicants was posted on the notice�board�and applicants were informed through phone calls prior to the distribution of chockrels.

A training workshop was also organized in which farmers were given information on poultry farming.

Deputy Director Livestock, Dr.�Jamshed�Akhtar, said that the�shortage�of meat and eggs would be met with the promotion of backyard poultry and hailed the incumbent�government�step in this regard.