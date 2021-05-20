Livestock deptt distributes 720 cockrels among citizens

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Livestock department distributed 720 cockrels under Prime Minister's project 'Propagation of Backyard Poultry for increased availability of animal protein to counter the stunted growth for the year 2020-2021'.

Livestock department distributed total of 720 cockrels consisting of 60 units of (while one unit was 12 Cockerel) among the citizens of Jalalpur Pirwala Tehsil.

A list of applicants was posted on the notice board and applicants were informed through phone calls prior to the distribution of chockrels.

A training workshop was also organized in which farmers were given information on poultry farming.

Informative material and medicine packets were distributed among trained farmers.

Later, 60 units of 720 Cockerel were distributed among the trained farmers while the price of each unit was Rs 1050 under subsidy given by the Punjab Government.

Deputy Director Livestock, Dr. Jamshed Akhtar, said that the shortage of meat and eggs could be met with the promotion of backyard poultry and hailed the incumbent government step in this regard.

He informed that they had distributed 250 units as each unit consisted on six hens at Tehsil Jalal so far Pur during 2020-21