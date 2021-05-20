UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Livestock Deptt Distributes 720 Cockrels Among Citizens

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 12:24 PM

Livestock deptt distributes 720 cockrels among citizens

Livestock department distributed 720 cockrels under Prime Minister's project 'Propagation of Backyard Poultry for increased availability of animal protein to counter the stunted growth for the year 2020-2021'

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Livestock department distributed 720 cockrels under Prime Minister's project 'Propagation of Backyard Poultry for increased availability of animal protein to counter the stunted growth for the year 2020-2021'.

Livestock department distributed total of 720 cockrels consisting of 60 units of (while one unit was 12 Cockerel) among the citizens of Jalalpur Pirwala Tehsil.

A list of applicants was posted on the notice board and applicants were informed through phone calls prior to the distribution of chockrels.

A training workshop was also organized in which farmers were given information on poultry farming.

Informative material and medicine packets were distributed among trained farmers.

Later, 60 units of 720 Cockerel were distributed among the trained farmers while the price of each unit was Rs 1050 under subsidy given by the Punjab Government.

Deputy Director Livestock, Dr. Jamshed Akhtar, said that the shortage of meat and eggs could be met with the promotion of backyard poultry and hailed the incumbent government step in this regard.

He informed that they had distributed 250 units as each unit consisted on six hens at Tehsil Jalal so far Pur during 2020-21

Related Topics

Shortage Prime Minister Government Of Punjab Price Jalalpur Pirwala Jamshed Government

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi expresses solidarity with Palestinia ..

2 minutes ago

Greek villages evacuated as forest fire rages

2 minutes ago

German Lawmaker Says Nord Stream 2 First Issue Ber ..

2 minutes ago

Model Court awards lifetime imprisonment to four ..

2 minutes ago

IRSA releases 183,200 cusecs water

10 minutes ago

Six beheaded in Guatemala prison clashes

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.