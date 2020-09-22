UrduPoint.com
Livestock Deptt Holds Vaccination Camp For Domestic Animals

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 05:37 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :The district livestock department Tuesday arranged free of cost vaccination camp for domestic animals to protect them against fatal diseases.

The Livestock Doctor Shewar Anwer Khan said the camp was arranged in the area of Astarzai where all domestic animals including cattle, dogs, cats, birds and others were vaccinated against various viral diseases.

Dr Shewar said that a total 327 small and 382 cattle were vaccinated, adding that various viral diseases were causing huge loss to livestock industry for which the awareness and vaccination were imperative.

