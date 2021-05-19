UrduPoint.com
Livestock Deptt Sets-up Camp For Camels Examination

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 01:32 PM

Livestock department, on the directives of Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Captain (R) Saqib Zafar and Secretary Livestock South Punjab Aftab Ahmed Pirzada has established a camp and examined the camels free of cost

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Livestock department, on the directives of Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Captain (R) Saqib Zafar and Secretary Livestock South Punjab Aftab Ahmed Pirzada has established a camp and examined the camels free of cost.

On the occasion, Deputy Director Livestock, Dr Jamshaid Akhtar said that the best breed of camel in the world is found in Pakistan and the Livestock department is taking steps for its protection and better development.

Camel meat and milk have been declared the most suitable for human health in the world due to their innumerable benefits In which the immense ability to fight diseases distinguishes it from other animals.

He further said that the purpose of this veterinary camp is to make the camel breeders aware about the benefits of camel milk and meat.

The camp will encourage them so that they could raise camels in a better way.

