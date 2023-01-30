Livestock DG extension visits civil dispensaries

UrduPoint.com

Director General (Extension) Livestock and Dairy Development Dr Muhammad Iqbal Shahid on Monday visited civil veterinary dispensaries at Harsa Sheikh and Chak No 134-JB and reviewed the facilities available there for the treatment of animals

He also monitored field monitoring of vaccination against Lumpy skin disease besides outdoor record and cleanliness at both dispensaries.

During his visit to the livestock directorate, he checked the performance of the directorate and took briefing from the focal person media cell.

The DG also visited the civil veterinary hospital, Deputy Director Livestock office, pet carehospital, divisional disease diagnostic lab, vaccination store, sahulat center, MVD store,gas store and under construction building of livestock complex.

