Livestock farmers advised for precautionary measures against foot-and-mouth disease

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Livestock farmers have been advised to adopt precautionary measures to save their cattle heads from seasonal diseases as the risk of foot-and-mouth disease has increased in winter season due to lack of rains, drought, dry cold, fog and smog.

Dr Mahmood Akhtar, Director Livestock & Dairy Development Faisalabad Region told APP here on Monday that dry cold also increases the risk of seasonal diseases like Gal Ghooto (Diphtheria), Mun Khur (foot-and-mouth), entrails' poison, etc. in large and small animals. "Just as the dry cold affects humans, so it also affects animals", he said.

He said that farmers should immediately contact staff of livestock department at nearest veterinary hospital or dispensary immediately, if they found any symptoms of any disease appeared in the animals so that timely medical care could be provided to animals before any complication.

He said that all veterinary hospitals and dispensaries had sufficient stock of medicines and immunizationsas per the requirement. For any kind of information, guidance or consultation, farmers should contacthelpline of Livestock & Dairy Development Department, he added.