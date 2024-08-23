Livestock secretary says to launch pilot project on black soldier fly

Secretary Livestock Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel said on Friday that black soldier fly (BSF) protein was a sustainable and highly nutritious protein source derived from the larvae of the black soldier fly (Hermetia illucens)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Secretary Livestock Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel said on Friday that black soldier fly (BSF) protein was a sustainable and highly nutritious protein source derived from the larvae of the black soldier fly (Hermetia illucens).

He was speaking during his visit to Air University here. Director General Livestock South Punjab, Dr Muhammad Ashraf gave a briefing to the secretary on the research being conducted at the university regarding production of affordable protein using black soldier fly. The research highlighted the importance of BSF as a cost-effective alternative to expensive protein sources for poultry.

Director Air University Dr Ghulam Ali welcomed Secretary Saqib Ali Ateel. The secretary said the BSF protein had gained significant attention in recent years due to its potential to address global food security and sustainability challenges. Overall, black soldier fly protein offers a promising solution for sustainable protein production, waste reduction, and environmental conservation, he added.

The secretary announced that the Livestock Department would formally launch a pilot project on black soldier fly.

He stated that the fly could prove to be an excellent and affordable alternative to soybean for poultry industry.

While giving briefing, DG Livestock South Punjab Dr Ashraf said that the BSF protein contains up to 70pc protein, making it an attractive alternative to traditional protein sources like soy, pea, or fishmeal. Black soldier fly larvae could be raised on organic waste, reducing the environmental impact of feed production and minimising land use.

The BSF production required significantly less water compared to traditional livestock farming and used as a nutritious feed supplement for poultry, aquaculture, and livestock, improving growth rates and reducing the need for antibiotics. The BSF protein was being explored as a sustainable ingredient in human food products, such as protein powders, energy bars, and meat alternatives. The BSF protein was also used in pet food formulations, providing a sustainable and healthy alternative to traditional protein sources.