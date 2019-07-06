Livestock sector plays key role in national economy: DG live stock

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Director General Production (Live Stock) Punjab, Dr. Shahid Sajjad Asghar said Livestock play a significant role in rural livelihoods and the economy of country.

Talking to APP, DG live stock said the incumbent government has placed livestock on its national development agenda and is being focused as a tool for economic growth and rural development.

Government is trying by all means to fix priorities to increase production of milk, meat and poultry to meet rising domestic demand of ever increasing population and produce exportable surplus as well, he said.

He said no one could deny the importance of live stock as the people of rural area were dependent on livestock and it was still the main source of livelihood for the poor community.

Dr. Shahid said live stock department was committed to provide necessary assistance to farmers at every level and also providing poultry, goat and other livestock items to women across Punjab on cheap rates, adding that department was now working on modern techniques to increase the production.