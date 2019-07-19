Livestock show on Aug 2 in Faisalabad

The annual livestock show will be held in a private housing colony, Rehman Villas, Satian Road here on August 2

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) -:The annual livestock show will be held in a private housing colony, Rehman Villas, Satian Road here on August 2.

The registration of animals will be made till July 31, said Ch Atta Muhammad Gujjar, organizer of the show here Friday.

The heaviest calf will be awarded with cash prize of Rs100,000 and trophy, runner up Rs50,000 and third of Rs25,000.

The cash prizes will also be given to owner of heaviest sheep and goat.

This year special prize will be awarded to the owners of beautiful animals participating in the competition.