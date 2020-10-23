Locust presence not reported in country during last 24 hours: NLCC

National Locust Control Center (NLCC) on Friday said that pest presence was not reported from any part of the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Sindh and Punjab during last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :National Locust Control Center (NLCC) on Friday said that pest presence was not reported from any part of the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Sindh and Punjab during last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the joint teams of the Ministry of National food Security and Research, provincial agriculture departments and the Pakistan Army were conducting comprehensive survey and control operation against the locusts in effected districts and succeeded to eliminate its threat.

The anti-locust survey and control operations were in progress with full force as joint teams surveyed 137,525 hectares area of effected districts during last 24 hours.

In last 6 months, the NLCC carried out locust control operation in 1,134,488 hectares areas for eradicating the pest completely and avoid its emergence.