Locust Presence Recorded In Jamshoro, No Pest In Other Provinces: NLCC

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 12:27 PM

Locust presence recorded in Jamshoro, no pest in other provinces: NLCC

National Locust Control Center (NLCC) on Tuesday said that pest presence during last 24 hours was not reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Balochistan and Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :National Locust Control Center (NLCC) on Tuesday said that pest presence during last 24 hours was not reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Balochistan and Punjab.

However, it said that desert locust presence was reported from only one district Jamshoro of Sindh, said a press release issued here today.

Meanwhile, the joint teams of the Ministry of National food Security and Research, provincial agriculture departments and the Pakistan Army were conducting comprehensive survey and control operation against the locusts in effected districts and succeeded to eliminate its threat.

The anti-locust survey and control operations were in progress with full force as joint teams surveyed 141,098 hectares area of effected districts during last 24 hours.

In last 6 months, the NLCC carried out locust control operation in 1,134,374 hectares areas for eradicating the pest completely and avoid its emergence.

