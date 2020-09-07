Locust restricted to one district, no pest in KP, Punjab, Sindh: NLCC

National locust Control Centre (NLCC) on Monday said due to intensive survey and controll operations across the effected areas, desert locust threats have been averted as presence of pest was not reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh provinces

According to the latest update issued by NLCC, about 201,441 hectares of land have been surveyed during last 24 hours, where as anti-locust operation carried out in 280 hectares of District Lasbella of Balochistan.

It further said that no locust presence reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh provinces.

However, locust was presented in only one district of Balochistan where the anti-locust survey and control operations were in progress.

In last six months, control operation have been carried out on 1,125,77 hectares areas,it added.