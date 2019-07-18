Locusts attack enters in Punjab, Agriculture department sprays urgently

After devastation of standing by agriculture harvest in Sindh and Baluchistan , the attack of locust has entered in Punjab

Rahim Yar Khan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th July, 2019) After devastation of standing by agriculture harvest in Sindh and Baluchistan , the attack of locust has entered in Punjab.The crowd of thousands of locusts has attacked on the prepared yield in the village Chak 219 of Rahim Yar Khan district , after which the agriculture department ran from pillar to post to save the crops and began spray on war footing basis for continuous three days .

Assistant Director Pest Warning and Quality Control Burhan-ud-Din has told the media that agriculture department thwart the attack of the insects after hectic efforts in R.Y.Khan.

He said that the hopper's hit on agricultural yield in Sindh, Punjab and Baluchistan was due to increase of humidity in the weather.It is pertinent to mention here that locusts in very excessive quantity has played havoc by eating crops of farmers