UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Locusts Attack Enters In Punjab, Agriculture Department Sprays Urgently

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 09:29 PM

Locusts attack enters in Punjab, Agriculture department sprays urgently

After devastation of standing by agriculture harvest in Sindh and Baluchistan , the attack of locust has entered in Punjab

Rahim Yar Khan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th July, 2019) After devastation of standing by agriculture harvest in Sindh and Baluchistan , the attack of locust has entered in Punjab.The crowd of thousands of locusts has attacked on the prepared yield in the village Chak 219 of Rahim Yar Khan district , after which the agriculture department ran from pillar to post to save the crops and began spray on war footing basis for continuous three days .

Assistant Director Pest Warning and Quality Control Burhan-ud-Din has told the media that agriculture department thwart the attack of the insects after hectic efforts in R.Y.Khan.

He said that the hopper's hit on agricultural yield in Sindh, Punjab and Baluchistan was due to increase of humidity in the weather.It is pertinent to mention here that locusts in very excessive quantity has played havoc by eating crops of farmers

Related Topics

Sindh Attack Weather Punjab Agriculture Rahim Yar Khan Post Media From

Recent Stories

PCB Medical Advisory Committee discusses player sa ..

44 minutes ago

UAE achieves excellence in various international i ..

1 hour ago

Police cops honored for their performance

1 minute ago

Eight of family killed in roof collapse in Orakzai ..

1 minute ago

UK lawmakers vote in bid to frustrate no-deal Brex ..

1 minute ago

AJK CS reviews performance public grievances citiz ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.