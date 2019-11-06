Locusts damages standing crops in Tharparkar

A new wave of locusts extensively affected more than 20 areas of various union councils and played havoc with standing crops and grass

MITHI , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :A new wave of locusts extensively affected more than 20 areas of various union councils and played havoc with standing crops and grass.

According to details, locusts have attacked union councils of Tehsil Mithi and Kaloi, Union Council Bhakovo, Majanthi and Grirabaah.

Local residents while expressing grave concern appealed the Federal and provincial government officials for anti locusts spray in the affected areas.

They said small locusts were damaging their crops, fodder and bushes of all the green leaves and barks at a fast pace.

They said the ecological conditions were favorable for locust breeding. Vegetation was green and the soil was moist due to heavy rainfall.

Mature locusts laid eggs and their numbers rapidly grew due to which the concerned authorities and governments immediately launch a campaign and has so far treated approximately 350,000 hectares area," they explained.