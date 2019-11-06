UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Locusts Damages Standing Crops In Tharparkar

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 08:47 PM

Locusts damages standing crops in Tharparkar

A new wave of locusts extensively affected more than 20 areas of various union councils and played havoc with standing crops and grass

MITHI , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :A new wave of locusts extensively affected more than 20 areas of various union councils and played havoc with standing crops and grass.

According to details, locusts have attacked union councils of Tehsil Mithi and Kaloi, Union Council Bhakovo, Majanthi and Grirabaah.

Local residents while expressing grave concern appealed the Federal and provincial government officials for anti locusts spray in the affected areas.

They said small locusts were damaging their crops, fodder and bushes of all the green leaves and barks at a fast pace.

They said the ecological conditions were favorable for locust breeding. Vegetation was green and the soil was moist due to heavy rainfall.

Mature locusts laid eggs and their numbers rapidly grew due to which the concerned authorities and governments immediately launch a campaign and has so far treated approximately 350,000 hectares area," they explained.

Related Topics

National University All Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Southern Punjab strengthen stranglehold on Balochi ..

8 minutes ago

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Second XI: Taimur scores centu ..

12 minutes ago

Central Punjab poised for victory in Faisalabad

16 minutes ago

Thar Foundation focuses on Vulture Conservation in ..

20 minutes ago

President issues law establishing Abu Dhabi Resear ..

21 minutes ago

Obaid Humaid Al Tayer meets Indonesian Minister of ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.