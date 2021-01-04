London stock market surges 3%

The London stock market surged by more than three percent on Monday, the first trading day since Britain last week left the European Union's single market and customs union

After accelerating early gains, the benchmark FTSE 100 index dipped slightly to 5,544.60 points, representing a gain of 2.9 percent overall.