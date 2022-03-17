Dr Alamzaib Khan, Director General Livestock Department, clarified here Thursday that lumpy skin disease of animals does not transfer to human beings and that meat and milk of the affected animal was safe for humans consumption

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Dr Alamzaib Khan, Director General Livestock Department, clarified here Thursday that lumpy skin disease of animals does not transfer to human beings and that meat and milk of the affected animal was safe for humans consumption.

Talking to APP, Dr Alamzaib said the disease spreads from a special type of virus that only affect animals. He added that the lumpy skin disease could easily be controlled through effective vaccination.

"The use of milk and meat of the affected animal is safe for human consumption as this disease doesn't transfer to human beings," he said adding the ailment spreads through mosquitoes, flies and 'cheechar' (ticks) and high fever and lumps on animals' bodies are its key symptoms.

Dr Alamzaib advised farmers and cattle growers to maintain hygiene and spray for elimination of ticks at cattle farms besides separating the affected animals from healthy animals. He further advised them to bring the affected animals to nearby veterinary hospital for treatment. He advised people not to speculate about lumpy skin disease without verified reports.

Dr Alamzaib said doors of his office were opened for all including livestock growers who can contact him for any information about the disease and its treatment. He said people can also take guidance from their respective districts' veterinary hospitals.