Lumpy Skin not zoonotic disease, reports about transmission in humans rejected

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :The Livestock and Dairy Development Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has clarified in categorical terms that Lumpy Skin disease of animals is not zoonotic, transmitting to humans, and can not affect humans by consuming meat or milk of infected cattle.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the department while rejecting all such reports circulating on social media regarding transmission of disease among human after eating meat or drinking milk, has urged masses not to share such baseless and untrue reports spreading fear and confusion among people.

It merits to mention here that Lumpy Skin Disease is a viral disease of cattle and buffalo spread through bite of mosquito or parasite and is now a days reported in Sindh and Punjab provinces.

The disease affects skin of the infected animal through creating large size lesion on body.

No case of infection has so far been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where Livestock department has taken emergency measures for protection of animals from disease by establishing 12 check posts on different entry points of the province.

These check posts are set up at Abbotabad, Charsadda, D.I.Khan, Peshawar, Manshera, Haripur, Nowshera, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Swabi, Sub-Division Daranzinda/Jandola and South Waziritan.

�Secretary Livestock KP, Dr. Muhammad Israr Khan has also issued instruction to concerned authorities to depute technical staff on all these check posts for spraying of incoming animals besides keeping a check to prevent entry of any infected animal.

The Livestock Department claimed the disease is not harmful to humans and urges people not to spread fake news in this regard. � "The Livestock Department is taking all preventive measures for coping with the outbreak and cooperation of animal dealers and owners of dairy farms is also needed in this regard," observed Dr. Asad Ali Shah, Epidemiologist Livestock and Dairy Development Department KP.

Talking to APP, Dr. Asad said people can also verify claim of Livestock department through searching on internet.

Dr. Asad asked Livestock Farm owners have to arrange mosquito repellent spray within the surroundings of their farms for protection and safety of their stock.

He said consultation is also under process for arranging of prevention vaccination for animals through which livestock can be protection from infection.

Regarding the symptoms of illness due to infection, he said these include severe fever and appearance of lesion on body of animal.

Dr. Asad also requested owners of cattle to forthwith report Livestock Department if they found any symptom of infection among their animal.

Similarly, livestock dealers are also requested not to add any new animal in their stock specially by bringing from other parts of the country to ensure safety and protection of their cattle.